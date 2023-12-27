Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

18-year-old Iowa high school student accused of making ‘hit list’

Arrested teen facing charges of terroristic threats against high school students, staff, others
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - An 18-year-old student at Sidney High School was arrested Tuesday on seven felony counts of terroristic threats.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell
Kaelyn Alexis Surrell(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell of Sidney allegedly made a “hit list” and planned to commit “acts of arson towards the people on this list.”

SHS students and staff as well as others in the community were reportedly on the list.

Surrell is being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
A native of northeast South Dakota, Dvorak has been in private practice at Siegel, Barnett &...
Noem appoints Julie Dvorak to 5th Circuit Court
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
A fire department in Minnesota went viral for recreating a famous "Christmas Vacation" scene.
WATCH: Fire department’s take on classic ‘Christmas Vacation’ scene goes viral
State, Minnehaha County agree to pay legal fees after separate First Amendment lawsuit losses