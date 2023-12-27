Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute

Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.

The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. That halt to sales began amid an intellectual property dispute between Apple and the medical technology company Masimo.

Apple cut off online sales of the watches in the U.S. last week just days from the Christmas holiday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court’s action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models while it considers whether to continue allowing sales while it hears Apple’s appeal. As of 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, neither of the Apple Watch models in question were available at Apple’s online store.

This isn’t the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as the company morphs its watches into health-management devices. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor — a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn’t directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor’s technology isn’t patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models makes it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specializing in the field, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
Talks begin in Mexico over U.S. border crisis