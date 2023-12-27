First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office shared details on a rollover crash that happened Wednesday morning near Castlewood.

Around 6:30 a.m., Watertown Regional Dispatch Center received a call of a pickup truck that had rolled on County Road 465 about a half mile south of SD Highway 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it lost control on the icy road, rolling into the east ditch and landing on its top.

The driver was pinned inside and had to be extricated before being transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

First responders from the Castlewood Fire Department, Castlewood Ambulance, the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, and BES Towing from Lake Norden were on the scene.

