Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First responders save family’s Christmas by rescuing gifts from car that crashed in water

First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging...
First responders "went above and beyond" and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff's office said.(Volusia Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – First responders in Florida saved Christmas for one family when they rescued a woman and three children who crashed into a ditch full of water with a car full of presents.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Ormond Beach firefighters responded to the scene on Interstate 95 at around 11:45 a.m. Monday after the vehicle ran off the highway, struck a pole, rolled, and landed in a ditch with three feet of water.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and three small children, the oldest of whom was about 5 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bystanders helped the family out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

The family was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said, but the children’s Christmas gifts were still inside the partially submerged vehicle.

First responders “went above and beyond” and used a ladder to access the vehicle, salvaging the gifts, the sheriff’s office said.

“A human chain was formed, and the firefighters passed the gifts to deputies, who moved them to dry land,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the gifts to the sheriff’s office, “where they were sorted, dried, supplemented with a few extra donated gifts, and then brought to the hospital for the children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left;...
Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
According to the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office, multiple semi trucks rolled over on I-90...
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Just a few months after an explosion at the ethanol plant, Ringneck Energy officials say they...
Ringneck Energy back at full production after explosion