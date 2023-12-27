Great Bear updates tentative opening day due to warm weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley is pushing back its tentative opening day for skiing and snowboarding to Jan. 5.

The tentative opening for tubing is Jan. 12, 2024.

The change is on account of unseasonably warm weather.

Great Bear Ski Valley will look at conditions again after New Year’s and will update the public about its tentative opening day.

The snowmaking team is looking for temperatures consistently below 25 degrees with low humidity. Ideal temperatures are daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits. The snowmaking crew will work 24/7 when the temperature allows to get the hill open as soon as possible

“We’re eager to welcome our guests and are looking forward to a great season,” said Dan Grider, general manager.

Online ticket sales and lesson reservations are not yet available.

For the most up-to-date information, visit greatbearpark.com.

