Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Bear updates tentative opening day due to warm weather

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley is pushing back its tentative opening day for skiing and snowboarding to Jan. 5.

The tentative opening for tubing is Jan. 12, 2024.

The change is on account of unseasonably warm weather.

Great Bear Ski Valley will look at conditions again after New Year’s and will update the public about its tentative opening day.

“We’re eager to welcome our guests and are looking forward to a great season,” said Dan Grider, general manager.

Online ticket sales and lesson reservations are not yet available.

For the most up-to-date information, visit greatbearpark.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

From a disaster area to space that will be a refuge from disaster, what a difference a year...
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba