Jimmy Rogers knows Montana will be a challenge in the FCS title game in Frisco

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks will get back to the practice field tomorrow as they prepare for the FCS title game with Montana after a nice break for Christmas.

It’s #1 against #2 but the Grizzlies special teams are what the Jacks will be most aware of. Junior Bergen’s kickoff and punt return touchdowns were a key the last 2 weeks.

But the Grizzlies are a very talented team on both sides of the ball and have Jimmy’s full attention.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, " Yeah I think special teams-wise they play extremely hard. Defensively they’ll attack you and be really physical and they’re a big blitzing team. And then offensively they do a good job of lengthening the line of scrimmage.”

Again, #5 Junior Bergen is the guy to watch for. They like to get him the ball and have him make plays. Hear more from Jimmy on our pre-game show at noon on KSFY right before the championship game on Sunday, January 7th.

