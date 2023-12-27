Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local coaches are excited for the first ever Presidents Bowl basketball event

4 Sioux Falls public school will each play 2 games on Friday and Saturday at Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday and Saturday it will be really busy at the Pentagon as all 4 Sioux Falls public high schools take part in the President’s Bowl for basketball.

It will be 2 boys and 2 girls games each day starting at 11 in the morning.

Tim Reck, Jefferson Boys BB Coach says, “You know football’s been so successful with their President’s Bowl and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and when you’re outside with football it can continue to get bigger. I’m anxious to see what happens here as we continue to grow with this thing.”

Jamie Parrish, Washington Girls BB Coach says, “And to have something right here in our community. I know I’ve said it before but the Pentagon is such a unique place to play. It’s such an outstanding environment. When kids play there you never forget it. It’s something that you don’t get to experience as a high school kid.”

All the big time college coaches who come here say the same thing. They love the old school feel to the facility and all want to come back.

So it’s a pair of doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday.

Friday:

11AM GBB Lincoln-Roosevelt 1PM BBB Roosevelt-Lincoln 4PM GBB Washington-Jefferson 6PM BBB Jefferson-Washington

Saturday:

11AM GBB Jefferson-Lincoln 1PM BBB Lincoln-Jefferson 4PM GBB Washington-Roosevelt 6PM BBB Roosevelt-Washington

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Heavy snowfall likely for some on Christmas Day
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
First Alert Weather Day Continues for Northern and Central South Dakota

Latest News

Jimmy Rogers knows Montana will be a big challenge in FCS championship game
Jimmy Rogers knows Montana will be a challenge in the FCS title game in Frisco
Local coaches are excited about playing at Pentagon in Presidents Bowl
Local coaches are excited about playing at Pentagon in Presidents Bowl
Jimmy Rogers knows Montana will be a big challenge in FCS championship game
Jimmy Rogers knows Montana will be a challenge in the FCS championship game
Kasib Powell thinks Skyforce have talent to make post season run
Kasib Powell likes his Skyforce and expects another deep playoff run