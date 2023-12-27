Local coaches are excited for the first ever Presidents Bowl basketball event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday and Saturday it will be really busy at the Pentagon as all 4 Sioux Falls public high schools take part in the President’s Bowl for basketball.

It will be 2 boys and 2 girls games each day starting at 11 in the morning.

Tim Reck, Jefferson Boys BB Coach says, “You know football’s been so successful with their President’s Bowl and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and when you’re outside with football it can continue to get bigger. I’m anxious to see what happens here as we continue to grow with this thing.”

Jamie Parrish, Washington Girls BB Coach says, “And to have something right here in our community. I know I’ve said it before but the Pentagon is such a unique place to play. It’s such an outstanding environment. When kids play there you never forget it. It’s something that you don’t get to experience as a high school kid.”

All the big time college coaches who come here say the same thing. They love the old school feel to the facility and all want to come back.

So it’s a pair of doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday.

Friday:

11AM GBB Lincoln-Roosevelt 1PM BBB Roosevelt-Lincoln 4PM GBB Washington-Jefferson 6PM BBB Jefferson-Washington

Saturday:

11AM GBB Jefferson-Lincoln 1PM BBB Lincoln-Jefferson 4PM GBB Washington-Roosevelt 6PM BBB Roosevelt-Washington

