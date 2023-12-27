Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been an amazing two years in particular for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer who’s Washington Huskies play in the Sugar Bowl Monday against Texas.

Kalen has already been named FBS Coach of the Year and is a hot commodity in the college coaching ranks.

And as proud I am of the former USF All-American and Head Coach of 3 national champions, it pales in comparison to how the people in his home town feel.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad shares their story from Milbank.

“”In 93 season, we had a lot of players back and thought we were going to be pretty good. I have posters of this of every team that we did this with. I lined it up taking the boys basketball team to the Grant County Courthouse. During his sophomore year in basketball, he had become our leader. In our conversations, it felt like he wanted to be a college basketball player. We get to football season and his knees are really bothering him and he is talking about not playing football. Comes out to football for first couple of days as a student manager and is over there doing wide receiver drills, ball drills, running routes. Acting as a student manager, he can’t stand it. He decides he is going to come out for football, and obviously from there, the rest is history,” said Boyd Sussex, Kalen’s high school basketball coach.

“I needed a sophomore football coach. I called Kurtiss (Riggs) and he called me after lunch on Friday and coach, I just got offered a full-time job at Roosevelt. I said do you know anybody else that would want to do some coaching? He’s like my room mate Kalen is right here. I’ll let you talk to him. So, I talk to Kalen on the phone, he took the job,” said Kim Nelson, coached with Kalen DeBoer.

Today was also a day to pass the torch. Kalen DeBoer was named USF’s new head football coach.

“Every year he would call, usually between Thanksgiving and Christmas and so, when he would call, he would say mom, I kind of had an idea that we are moving,” said Phylis Waterfall, Kalen’s mom.

“He got his base from Bob Young. That one gave him pretty much everything he needed. He’s very proud of him,” said Sussex.

“This is what you get, national championship. You guys are the best, the best in the country,” said Kalen DeBoer.

“His overall record is 103 and 11. He is 24 and 2 at Washington,” said Sussex.

“I am so happy for him. Almost every time he wins a game, which has been quite often. I text him that night I saw the game or saw the score and congratulate him and wish him luck, and he always answers me back. He’s doing it the right way,” said Nelson.

“It’s really special. I never thought my uncle would be doing this and getting this big,” said Addisyn Krause, Kalen’s niece. “It’s so fun to follow. We have so many people that come up to us and say, oh, I am following Kalen, we get to follow Kalen, and it is so exciting to hear. I mean people from Milbank, if you are not watching their games on a Saturday night, I don’t know what you are doing,” said Tara Krause, Kalen’s sister.

“This last time in Vegas, I said, I gave him a hug and said, good luck. I am nervous. He said mom, it will all be good. We are good and it just calmed me down. After he did that, I felt, oh he’s feeling good about it,” said Waterfall.

“It was an emotional feeling just to be so excited and so happy for my brother,” said Tara.

“People like to talk about it and trust me, I like talking about it because I think he is phenomenal and he has been a great ambassador for Milbank. He’s a small town guy done good. People like those kind of stories and there’s not many of them,” said Sussex.

“It’s not very often from a small community that something this big happens and so we just want him to know that we are cheering him on and his community he grew up in is still rooting for him,” said Caitlyn Graf, Milbank high school math teacher.

“Go Huskies, good luck Coach DeBoer! Cheers!”

“Once a student, always a student. To watch how things progress and to watch a nation wide coach of year come from small town South Dakota, it is just amazing,” said Robin Schuelke, Milbank high school math teacher.

“Our town is small, but our dreams are big is just because we don’t want our kids to feel limited. We don’t want them to feel stuck. We want them to know that we are trying to set them up for their futures and that they can do whatever they want when they leave this building,” said Graf.

“To have an upbringing in a small town like this, it just goes to show that if you put your mind to it, which he has done,” said Sussex.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you believe,” said DeBoer.

“That you can achieve pretty much anything you want to in life because he’s living his dream,” said Sussex.

“I never imagined this was something you had in store for us years ago,” said DeBoer. “I don’t know why I would want to be anywhere else than here at Washington.”

