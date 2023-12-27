Avera Medical Minute
More flurries and wintry mix possible

Traveling will remain challenging
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. for parts of south central South Dakota.

A few flurries will still be possible, especially this morning for parts of northern and central South Dakota. As temperatures warm above freezing, we could see that turn back into a little wintry mix for some of us. But once the flurries/wintry mix exits the region, we should stay dry for the rest of the week ahead. This new snowfall will keep temperatures cooler across the area than what we’ve seen so far this season. We’ll be heading into the new year with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

After New Year’s Day, dry weather is favored for the first couple weeks of 2024. Highs will mainly be in the 20s, which is about average for this time of year.

