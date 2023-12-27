Avera Medical Minute
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County

Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office, multiple semi trucks rolled over on I-90 Tuesday night, causing part of the road to be blocked.

The first rollover occurred just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 246. Shortly after, another semi rollover was reported near mile marker 248.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that both drivers are okay.

Officials warn drivers to take caution as the roads may appear to be fine, but are actually solid ice.

