Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office, multiple semi trucks rolled over on I-90 Tuesday night, causing part of the road to be blocked.

The first rollover occurred just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 246. Shortly after, another semi rollover was reported near mile marker 248.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that both drivers are okay.

Officials warn drivers to take caution as the roads may appear to be fine, but are actually solid ice.

**Update** now I-90 WB at the 248 partially blocked due to a semi rollover. Both drivers are ok. 12/26/2023 6:55 PM... Posted by Lyman County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.