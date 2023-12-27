Avera Medical Minute
Noem appoints Julie Dvorak to 5th Circuit Court

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the appointment of Julie Dvorak as a judge on South Dakota’s 5th Circuit Court.

A native of northeast South Dakota, Dvorak has been in private practice at Siegel, Barnett & Schutz in Aberdeen and was a graduate of Northern State University and the University of South Dakota School of Law.

“It is the job of South Dakota’s courts to uphold the Constitution,” said Gov. Noem, “I am confident that Julie will do so, and she will serve with honor and integrity in this new role. I look forward to seeing the good work she will do for the people of South Dakota.”

Dvorak has been active within the South Dakota State Bar Association, serving as a Bar Commissioner, on the Strategic Planning Committee, on the Disciplinary Board, and as a member and chairperson of the CLE Committee.

