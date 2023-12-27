Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot

By KFYR Staff and Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The fatal shooting victim in Minot on Christmas Eve was 41-year-old Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, a U.S. Airman assigned to the 119th Wing of the North Dakota National Guard. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Dec. 24 at his apartment in southwest Minot.

A native of Ringold, Georgia, Van Pelt enlisted in the Air Force in 2001. He became a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard in 2009, where he served with the 219th Security Forces Squadron at Minot Air Force Base.

Van Pelt served as a Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy until May of 2023, when he transitioned to serving full-time with the 219th. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said Van Pelt was with their department for five years and was a friend to many in the department.

He is survived by his three children and parents.

A procession was held in his honor Wednesday afternoon in Minot. About 50 people stood and watched the procession to the funeral home to support the Van Pelt family, some with American flags in hand.

“We have lost a member of our 219th family in this tragic event and our condolences are with Nick’s family,” said Maj. Greg Goodman, 219th Security Forces Squadron commander. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones and remember the amazing friend and Airman that Nick was. As a flight chief, he protected our nation’s most important resources. He supported his community, his state and his country and has left a lasting impact on the 219th.”

“The entire Hooligan family is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our members,” said 119th Wing Commander Col. Mitch Johnson. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Master Sgt. Van Pelt’s family in this time of sorrow as we too mourn the loss of one of our own.”

“This is a tragic event that happened to Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt and we extend our sympathies to his friends and family,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general. “Van Pelt served his nation for more than 14 years as an Airman in the North Dakota National Guard and as a Defender in 219th Security Forces Squadron. He will always be remembered.”

Minot Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting, 39-year-old Daniel Breijo of Surrey.

Previous Coverage: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was killed in a shooting in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight

Latest News

Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
No big winner yet in Powerball as jackpot reaches $760 million
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office shared details on a rollover crash that happened Wednesday...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood
The Storm Lake Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying people who...
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
In October, mortgage rates reportedly peaked at just under 8%, but a recent trend has the home...
Time to buy? Mortgage rates see a decline in Sioux Falls area by 2%