One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Tuesday marked a dubious one-year anniversary for a homeless shelter in Sioux Falls that houses over 200 people, and yet, it could very well be a day that will be celebrated for generations to come.

On Dec. 26, 2022, a day after its annual Christmas event that fed and clothed over 1,500 folks in need, the Union Gospel Mission was completely flooded, from the top floor to the basement — an event that has dramatically changed both the building and the course of the mission, believe it or not, for the better.

It all started at 11:30 p.m., when a third floor pipe burst. About 45 minutes later, 45,000 gallons of water deluged the whole building, leaving a half-foot swamp in the basement.

Mission CEO Eric Weber says the disaster destroyed beds, couches, clothes, and other items in the women’s center, thrift store, and distribution center, causing over $60,000 in damages.

”The staff was devastated,” Weber said. “The guests were devastated because they didn’t know — I’m already homeless. Now, I’m going to be homeless from the homeless center.”

But Weber and his staff went right to work, finding a different temporary homeless shelter for the 40 women who were guests in the women’s center — the St. Francis House, about a half-mile up the street.

Cleanup of the UGM building took about a month and cost over $500,000.

Then came another kind of flood.

”Our community stepped up big time,” Weber said. “We had people from all over South Dakota, northwest Iowa, Minnesota that would just bring clothes and blankets and pillows and stuff like that.”

And money from private donors came pouring in — more from those who were already donating and some from new donors. It was enough for Weber to start a $1.2 million renovation project on the third floor, something he had planned three years prior, but was thwarted by the pandemic.

There are two massive rooms on the third floor. The space on the opposite side of the building where the pipes burst will house a brand new family community center. The main area will be a gathering space, with couches, tables, TV’s, and a kitchen and cooking area for their food.

On the periphery will be ten rooms — one-room sleeping rooms for families — and a resource center staffed with case workers and counselors to help adults land jobs and children get through the days. New showers and bathrooms are also being installed, along with a laundry room with washer and dryer.

Everything designed in this space, down to the soft blue coloring of the walls and doors, has in mind the safety and comfort of the Union Gospel Mission’s future guests, many of whom are going through traumatic life events.

Those guests will be moving in shortly, after the completion is expected in late January.

Weber said the gutted space where the pipes burst — which at the time was an area to store random items — is going to be a bit of a potpourri, with the flexibility to evolve. For now, it can host events, classes, and training sessions.

He would love it to eventually be a place to house another 100 people but said he needs another $1 million before that is possible. But in case a natural disaster ever hits Sioux Falls, the room could temporarily house those who are left homeless from such an emergency.

From a disaster area to space that will be a refuge from disaster, what a difference a year makes.

Weber now calls the flood a blessing in disguise.

”The emotions that it brings to me is just wow. Like, just wow,” Weber said. “What happened on the 26th of last year is really going to be — it leaps forward to help for the community for the next 100 years.”

