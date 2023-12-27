Ringneck Energy back at full production after explosion

ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just a few months after an explosion at the ethanol plant, Ringneck Energy officials say they are back at full production.

The explosion happened just after 1 p.m. on July 9, but none of the six workers in the plant at the time were injured.

Dakota News Now spoke with Ringneck Energy President and CEO Walt Wendland. He said the plant resumed production in mid-October and is now back at full production.

Wendland said that weather slowed down the rebuilding process, which cost around $20 million. Additionally, the plant has made changes to training and equipment since the explosion.

A report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety revealed the July incident had been deemed accidental and linked to ethanol vapors, but investigators said human involvement appeared to be a factor.

