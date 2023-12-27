Avera Medical Minute
Setting realistic fitness goals for 2024

By Mark Brim
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Grayson Lange, exercise specialist for Sanford Wellness Centers, shared a few tips on beginning an exercise routine for the New Year.

“I always say keep it fun. Find some good podcasts to listen to. Whatever your favorite music is, just pop some headphones in, play whatever you like to play or listen to,” said Lange.

For people exercising inside, he suggests bringing a book to read while using cardio equipment. Lange also suggests keeping track of what you eat to improve your diet.

“I would say, just try to keep a food journal. Just keep track of what you eat every day, how much you drink water and then, at the end of the day, just take a look at it again” said Lange.

He points out that journaling what is consumed in a day helps in finding ways to improve a diet.

The perfect time for starting a New Year’s Resolution? According to Lange, the perfect time is now.

“I would say you might as well start now instead of waiting. One of the best ways to stay on top of things is to just stay consistent and set some smart goals for yourself. SMART is an acronym meaning specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-based. So, say someone wants to lose ten pounds within six months, well that’s a good starting goal. So, to break it down even further, just to stay consistent, say you want to lose two pounds per month, just something like that,” said Lange.

Lange recommends taking photos of progress as a way to keep motivated and avoid discouragement.

“At the end of the day, you need to keep thinking of your goals. Keep working towards what you want to achieve. I always say the worst part is the time and the patience, time and patience go a long way. One good way to go about that is to take progress pictures of yourself, whether that’s trying to lose weight or put on muscle. It’s a great way. Looking at picture one compared to day 90 of working out and staying healthy goes a long way,” said Lange.

