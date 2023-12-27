Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lelia Kentmeister has been playing the tuba for 67 years. It started when she was a freshman in high school.

“The band director does not like the way I play the clarinet. And I told him, ‘I don’t want to play the clarinet anymore, but I want to be in the band.’ He said, ‘What instrument do you want to play?’ I said, ‘Well, the tuba player is graduating. Can I play the tuba?’ He said, ‘Sure,’” said Lelia.

That began a lifelong love of one of the biggest instruments in the band.

“I’m not real good at it, but I love playing the instrument. I love playing in groups, so I’m not a soloist,” said Lelia.

Playing the tuba is good for her health.

“I have a lung condition, and my pulmonologist says, ‘You must keep playing the tuba,’ because with the kind of power that I have to have and the air and working my lungs. I have good pulmonary tests when I do pulmonary function,” said Lelia.

Lelia has played in different community bands — first, when she lived in other parts of the country.

“I played with the Plays 30 Symphonic Band for almost 30 years before I moved back to South Dakota. It was when I was playing with the Plays 30 Symphonic Band that I had to buy an instrument, and this was the instrument that I bought,” said Lelia.

Since moving back to Mitchell almost 30 years ago, she’s been involved in the long tradition of TubaChristmas concerts.

“I’ve played TubaChristmas ever since 1995. Sometimes two, sometimes three, one time seven. I’ve played over 70 TubaChristmases,” said Lelia.

Earlier this month, she realized a lifelong dream.

“For us to travel 3,000 miles to go and play TubaChristmas at Rockefeller Center, and it was the 50th anniversary for TubaChristmas in New York City. And play in the pouring rain. You gotta love it if you’re gonna do that. My horn was full of water when I finished playing,” said Lelia.

Lelia’s husband says of all the things his wife does, this makes her the most happy.

“He says, ‘You light up when you play the tuba or talk about it,’” said Lelia.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.