Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba

Lelia Kentmeister has been playing the tuba for 67 years. It started when she was a freshman in high school.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lelia Kentmeister has been playing the tuba for 67 years. It started when she was a freshman in high school.

“The band director does not like the way I play the clarinet. And I told him, ‘I don’t want to play the clarinet anymore, but I want to be in the band.’ He said, ‘What instrument do you want to play?’ I said, ‘Well, the tuba player is graduating. Can I play the tuba?’ He said, ‘Sure,’” said Lelia.

That began a lifelong love of one of the biggest instruments in the band.

“I’m not real good at it, but I love playing the instrument. I love playing in groups, so I’m not a soloist,” said Lelia.

Playing the tuba is good for her health.

“I have a lung condition, and my pulmonologist says, ‘You must keep playing the tuba,’ because with the kind of power that I have to have and the air and working my lungs. I have good pulmonary tests when I do pulmonary function,” said Lelia.

Lelia has played in different community bands — first, when she lived in other parts of the country.

“I played with the Plays 30 Symphonic Band for almost 30 years before I moved back to South Dakota. It was when I was playing with the Plays 30 Symphonic Band that I had to buy an instrument, and this was the instrument that I bought,” said Lelia.

Since moving back to Mitchell almost 30 years ago, she’s been involved in the long tradition of TubaChristmas concerts.

“I’ve played TubaChristmas ever since 1995. Sometimes two, sometimes three, one time seven. I’ve played over 70 TubaChristmases,” said Lelia.

Earlier this month, she realized a lifelong dream.

“For us to travel 3,000 miles to go and play TubaChristmas at Rockefeller Center, and it was the 50th anniversary for TubaChristmas in New York City. And play in the pouring rain. You gotta love it if you’re gonna do that. My horn was full of water when I finished playing,” said Lelia.

Lelia’s husband says of all the things his wife does, this makes her the most happy.

“He says, ‘You light up when you play the tuba or talk about it,’” said Lelia.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

From a disaster area to space that will be a refuge from disaster, what a difference a year...
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Great Bear Ski Valley needs colder temperatures before opening for the season
Great Bear updates tentative opening day due to warm weather