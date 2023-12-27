Avera Medical Minute
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STORM LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Storm Lake Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying people who were involved in a fight at the Oasis Event Center on Christmas Eve.

The fight happened around 3 a.m.

Police responded to a large fight at the Oasis Event Center.

A social media post made by the department stated the “giant fight” involved multiple people in the middle of the dance floor.

According to police, the incident had several witnesses but no one who has been willing to share information about what happened.

The Storm Lake Police Department has asked anyone with video footage of the fight or anyone who has information about the people photographed below to message the department or call them at 712 749-2525.

