WATCH LIVE AT 3:30PM: Vivek Ramaswamy holds town hall in Marcus, IA

FILE - Potential voters gathered at the La Quinta Inn Conference Center in Davenport, Iowa to...
FILE - Potential voters gathered at the La Quinta Inn Conference Center in Davenport, Iowa to hear from GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.(KWQC)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is spending Wednesday afternoon crisscrossing northwest Iowa as he holds town halls in multiple counties.

Ramaswamy’s schedule:

  • Lyon County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Rock Rapids
    • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Osceola County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Sibley
    • Time: 10:15 a.m.
  • O’Brien County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Sheldon
    • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Sioux County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Orange City
    • Time: 12:45 p.m.
  • Plymouth County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Le Mars
    • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Cherokee County Town Hall
    • Location: Pizza Ranch in Marcus
    • Time: 3:30 p.m.
  • Ida County Town Hall
    • Location: Midwest Deli in Holstein
    • Time: 5 p.m.
  • Monona County Town Hall
    • Location: Mapleton Library in Mapleton.
    • Time: 6:30 p.m.

KTIV plans on being at Ramaswamy’s town hall in Marcus at 3:30 p.m. That town hall will be livestreamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

This blitz of town halls comes the day after NBC reported that Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign has stopped spending money on television ads. Ramaswamy’s campaign told NBC it still plans on spending money on ads, just not on TV.

The upcoming Republican Caucus is scheduled for Jan. 15 and the latest poll from the Des Moines Register/NBC/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed that 5 percent of Iowans are considering Ramaswamy as their first choice of president. The leaders in that poll were Former President Donald Trump with 51 percent of caucus-goers considering him as their first choice while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 19 percent.

