Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Multi-use building keeping businesses in the Woonsocket community
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog

Latest News

One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
One year after disastrous flood, homeless shelter’s renovation nears completion
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
Someone You Should Know: The love of playing the tuba
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave