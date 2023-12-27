Winter weather more mild this season for Sioux Falls snow removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Much of South Dakota is digging out of the many inches of snow the state saw. For some, it’s been ice that’s caused headaches. For Sioux Falls though, even with the passing storm things are off to a much better start to the winter season than last season. That’s been a relief for the city’s snow removal operations, who are thankful for the more mild weather so far.

Slush and ice covered roads are far from ideal to deal with. For Sioux Falls’ street operations though, it’s a night and day difference to deal with compared to the feet of snow the city had last year around Christmas.

“I can’t remember how many inches we had at this time, but I feel like we had been going for three weeks straight during Christmas,” Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen said they went into the past couple of days prepared to face anything, from a potential rain storm or a foot of snow if they had to.

“We weren’t really sure. A week ago, we were thinking it was all going to be rain, and then no, we’re going to get a little bit more snow. We even heard maybe eight to 12 inches. We were preparing all weekend for this. I wouldn’t say it was a piece of cake, no event is, but it was a little bit easier,” Hansen said.

Crews are still on the roads clearing the remaining precipitation from the holiday weekend’s storm. Hansen said though their toughest challenge was making sure enough people were around over the holiday, and especially asking them to take more time away from their families.

“We want to make sure that they’re home with their family and friends, especially as rough of a year they had to start the year. We’ve got dedicated employees that work for the city, they came in and cleaned the city up,” Hansen said.

The more mild season is a benefit to their budget as well, with last season making a huge dent. So a drier winter this year is just what their department needs.

“We’ve always had the support of our city council and our mayor’s office to ask for a supplement. It’s always nice to be a little bit drier, or let’s let it fall as rain,” Hansen said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.