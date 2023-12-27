Avera Medical Minute
Woman celebrates 50 years as SWO Tribal Health Coordinator

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than five decades, a health professional for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe has made a lasting impact on her community.

Those who live there say Sara DeCoteau, the tribe’s health coordinator, has helped improve the quality of health care for many residents.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck has more in a story you’ll only see on Dakota News Now.

