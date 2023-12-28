Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a woman after opening her car while she was inside in eastern Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. at a home near S. Lafayette and E. Bourbon Place.

A woman reported that she started her car in the driveway to warm up.

She returned to her car, and as she was sitting inside, a man approached and opened the driver’s door.

At first, she thought it was a person she knew but then found out it was not.

The man started to walk away from the car, and the woman got out of the car and yelled at the suspect.

The suspect turned around and pointed a gun at her before getting in a nearby car and fleeing.

There were no injuries.

The car involved is a black Chevy or GMC pickup, and the subject is a white male with a tall build.

