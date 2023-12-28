Avera Medical Minute: Sustaining fitness and nutrition goals into the New Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year again: resolution season. It’s a safe bet that most of those resolutions revolve around getting healthier and more active. In this Avera Medical Minute, Avera sports dietician Anna Heronimus explains how setting healthy nutrition goals can help improve your fitness goals as well.

Q: When talking about nutrition, how does that play into exercise and working out?

Heronimus: “So, as the New Year rolls around, a lot of us begin to focus on nutrition as a primary fitness goal. Eating right can really help get you a lot healthier, it can help you enable more of your workouts, and then maybe reduce some of that excess body fat you might have that you might be working on in the New Year.”

Q: How important is water overall?

Heronimus: “Water is very important to keep us hydrated during our workouts. We know that dehydration can negatively impact our workouts. It can cause us early fatigue during our workouts, so we want to make sure that we’re hydrating a little bit more. A good rule of thumb is we want to make sure that we have half of our body weight in ounces of fluid a day. That’s especially if you’re not doing any non-strenuous activities. So, when we’re working out, we want to make sure that we’re getting all that water throughout the day, and we don’t want to focus on water just right before a workout. We want to make sure that we’re drinking it well throughout the day and staying hydrated. I always tell my patients it’s hard to play catch-up once you get to your workout because you’re supposed to incorporate more water during a workout, after a workout. So, it’s hard to play catch-up on your fluid goals right after a workout.”

Q: When talking about food, is there a workout food we should be privy to?

Heronimus: “As the New Year rolls around, I know a lot of focus of different foods come around. One of my favorite things to tell anyone who is kind of pursuing working out is making sure we’re having a pre-workout fueling snack. That can come in the form of a simple carbohydrate. It can come as simple as something like an apple sauce pouch, a banana, maybe even a fruit snack that you’re taking from your child’s snack. Those are going to help you fuel for your workouts. We never want to hit the gym on an empty stomach or having no carbohydrates. Another really good option would be hard-boiled eggs. Those contain amino acids which also contain protein. As you might be working out, lifting weights, you’re going to want to gain lean muscle mass, so we’re going to need a little bit of extra protein throughout the day. Another really good option would be sweet potatoes. They’re a starchy carbohydrate that’s going to keep you fueling throughout the whole day and through your workouts as well.”

Q: Do sports drinks play any role in this, whether it’s pre-workout or post-workout? Do those factor into things?

Heronimus: “Yeah, so sports drinks are going to contain those electrolytes. We lose those electrolytes as we work out. I always tell my patients, if you’re thinking about using a sports drink, use the 3H rule. You’re going to want to use a sports drink if it’s Hot, if your workouts are very Hard, or if it’s longer than an Hour. So, if you’re workout are lasting around 45 to 60 minutes, water is going to be enough to keep you hydrated, but if you are exceeding those 60 minutes, then I would definitely pick up a sports drink to keep you fueling for the next hour.”

