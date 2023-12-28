City of Pierre to request funds for landfill expansion

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, the City of Pierre plans to ask the state for funds to expand the town’s regional landfill.

The city’s Solid Waste Superintendent said the city is requesting more than $1 million in financial assistance.

The funds would be used to construct a fourth landfill cell at the site located east of Pierre.

Officials said with the amount of loads brought in every year, the new cell would provide disposal capacity for an estimated 14 years.

The current landfill has space for another 10 cells, which are projected to last more than 140 years.

