December 27th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes’s Gavin Braun made it look easy on the mat, picking up a pin at 132 lbs. at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational.

Katie Vasecka and Haidyn West put together the quick connection for Tea Area, as Vasecka threads the needle to find West for the bucket.

Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Trevon Beckman turned on the spin cycle, making room to the rim and collecting the and-one as well.

Mount Marty’s Cole Bowen was not having anything easy at the rim against Sioux Falls, swatting away this shot for a monster block.

And our top spot this week goes to Madison’s Shane Veenhof, timing the jump just right to putback this shot, while collecting the chance to make it a three point play in the process.

And those are your plays of the week.

