Firework sales open for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents and out-of-state residents can purchase fireworks from Thursday until New Year’s Day.

According to state law, it is a Class 1 misdemeanor for someone to sell fireworks outside of the period between June 27th and July 5th or the period between December 28th and January 1st.

