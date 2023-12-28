Avera Medical Minute
Firework sales open for South Dakota

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents and out-of-state residents can purchase fireworks from Thursday until New Year’s Day.

According to state law, it is a Class 1 misdemeanor for someone to sell fireworks outside of the period between June 27th and July 5th or the period between December 28th and January 1st.

Let Dakota News Now know if you plan to watch or light fireworks as a part of your holiday this year by answering our poll.

