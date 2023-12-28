First PREMIER Bank CEO elected to Sanford Board of Trustees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced on Thursday that First PREMIER Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse has been elected to serve on its Board of Trustees.

Dykhouse will start on Jan. 1.

The 12 members on the board focus on governance for the health system, “guiding the pursuit of Sanford’s mission and providing oversight of the organization’s strategic direction and financial and operational performance.”

“Living in Sioux Falls, I’ve had a front row seat to the remarkable impact of Sanford Health. Sanford’s deep commitment to advancing the best in health care and investing in communities has had a profound impact on the wellbeing and economic strength of the region,” said Dykhouse. “I am honored to join an outstanding team of leaders on the Board of Trustees and help advance Sanford Health’s mission of providing world-class health care for all.”

Dykhouse’s background

Sanford Health shared the following about Dykhouse’s previous experience:

Dykhouse joined First PREMIER Bank in 1995. Under his leadership, the bank’s total assets have grown from $250 million to more than $3 billion. With Dykhouse at the helm, First PREMIER Bank has been consistently ranked as one of the strongest performing banks in the nation and one of the best banks to work for.

The Rock Rapids, Iowa, native is a longtime advocate and volunteer, investing his time in a number of economic development and community initiatives benefiting the region. He is currently the Chairman for the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund and South Dakota Technical Education Board. He also serves on the board for the Freedom Scholarship, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Northwestern Energy.

“Dana’s profound impact on people can be felt throughout South Dakota – from his business and workforce acumen to the generosity of his giving,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “Dana has been a trusted advocate and champion of health care for many years, and I want to welcome him to our Board of Trustees. Our health system’s future will be stronger because of his involvement and his passion for enhancing the quality of life for our communities.”

Dykhouse joins fellow recently elected Sanford Health Board of Trustees members Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and former Veterans Affairs Secretary, The Honorable David J. Shulkin, M.D.

