Inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic looking to add to Sioux Falls basketball culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s just a couple days away from the first ever Presidents Bowl Classic out at the Sanford Pentagon. You may know the Presidents Bowl as the competition between the four high schools that make up the Sioux Falls School District. But many have argued that it’s been a long time coming to create a similar competition for high school basketball.

Especially now that there’s an even four schools with eight programs to fill out the day, Heritage Court will be pack Friday and Saturday with action.

Just like the Presidents Bowl on the gridiron, the Classic is a fundraiser for the booster clubs for all four schools. It’s also designed to try and build the culture around an annual event that brings together basketball fans all across the city.

For the teams and coaches participating in the inaugural year, it’s a chance to help inspire younger players that dream of playing varsity someday, by seeing all eight teams play in one of the state’s premier basketball destinations.

By doing that, they hope it will become a staple for high school sports in the area.

“I look at this as a culture builder. You have these young kids that are up and coming, possibly Sioux Falls School District kids, and they’re going to see a bunch of high school teams playing basketball. Then your lower level, sub-varsity teams are also playing. They’re all going to be in attendance and watching these main event games happen on Heritage Court,” Sioux Falls Roosevelt boy’s basketball head coach Mitch Begeman said.

“It’s going to make these high school kids feel like these college athletes. I’ve kind of talked about it, and I’m sure all the other coaches have. When you walk in, you see your name on the locker, and you’re face on the jumbotron. Just to make them feel important, and that all of the work that they put in is kind of rewarded with this. We’re just appreciative for everybody putting this together, and giving us this opportunity,” Sioux Falls Jefferson girl’s basketball head coach Shaunteva Pruett said.

Tickets will be available at the door, and cost 10 dollars for adults and five for students. Sub-varsity games, a youth basketball tournament as well as youth basketball and cheer clinics will also be going on out at the Sanford Pentagon.

