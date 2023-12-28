Man arrested for DUI after colliding with power pole near Estelline

ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Estelline man after a crashed vehicle was found on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, a passerby called 911 around 9:25 p.m. to report a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 465 near 192nd Street, about one mile north of Estelline.

The driver was not on the scene at the time of the 911 call and called in to report the incident while officers were at the scene.

Officers learned the pickup truck was traveling north and went off the road into the east ditch, colliding with a power pole and landing on a culvert.

The driver was checked for minor injuries by Estelline Ambulance and was arrested for DUI.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

BES Towing assisted with the recovery of the pickup.

