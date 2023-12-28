Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested for DUI after colliding with power pole near Estelline

Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Estelline man after a crashed vehicle was found on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, a passerby called 911 around 9:25 p.m. to report a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 465 near 192nd Street, about one mile north of Estelline.

The driver was not on the scene at the time of the 911 call and called in to report the incident while officers were at the scene.

Officers learned the pickup truck was traveling north and went off the road into the east ditch, colliding with a power pole and landing on a culvert.

The driver was checked for minor injuries by Estelline Ambulance and was arrested for DUI.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

BES Towing assisted with the recovery of the pickup.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood

Latest News

Tyler Roney's Thursday Evening Forecast
‘Plow Bunyan’ & ‘Frostimus Prime’ among winning snowplow names in SDDOT contest
‘Plow Bunyan’ & ‘Frostimus Prime’ among winning snowplow names in SDDOT contest
Staff at Good Sam say this is a fun way for residents to get active and maintain muscle strength.
Residents at Luverne nursing home have snowball fight
Residents at Luverne nursing home have snowball fight
Residents at Luverne nursing home have snowball fight
Officials said with the amount of loads brought in every year, the new cell would provide...
City of Pierre to request funds for landfill expansion