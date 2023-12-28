Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Morning fog, decreasing clouds this afternoon

Staying dry for a while
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some fog as you’re heading out the door this morning! With temperatures hovering around freezing, we could have some slick spots out there. The fog will lift gradually throughout Thursday morning and the clouds will slowly clear from northwest to southeast throughout the day. This will mean we’ll stay cloudy in Sioux Falls most of today, but we’ll see sunshine in Pierre and Aberdeen by the afternoon. We’ll be in the 30s and mild for Friday with sunshine and keep temperatures similar with more sunshine for Saturday.

A few more clouds will be back for New Year’s Eve on Sunday and thanks to a strong cold front moving through we’ll fall to the 20s for highs that day and lows that night and into New Year’s Day morning will be in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out and about for New Year’s Eve! Our weather looks to remain pretty dry for next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Light snow through tonight then we dry out once again for awhile
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Evening Forecast
One Final First Alert Weather Day for Northern and Central South Dakota
First Alert Weather Day Continues for Northern and Central South Dakota
Tyler Roney's Tuesday Evening Forecast