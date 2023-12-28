Morning fog, decreasing clouds this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some fog as you’re heading out the door this morning! With temperatures hovering around freezing, we could have some slick spots out there. The fog will lift gradually throughout Thursday morning and the clouds will slowly clear from northwest to southeast throughout the day. This will mean we’ll stay cloudy in Sioux Falls most of today, but we’ll see sunshine in Pierre and Aberdeen by the afternoon. We’ll be in the 30s and mild for Friday with sunshine and keep temperatures similar with more sunshine for Saturday.

A few more clouds will be back for New Year’s Eve on Sunday and thanks to a strong cold front moving through we’ll fall to the 20s for highs that day and lows that night and into New Year’s Day morning will be in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out and about for New Year’s Eve! Our weather looks to remain pretty dry for next week.

