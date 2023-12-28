Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nebraska’s new motorcycle helmet law set to take effect Jan. 1

Safety courses in Omaha and beyond are filling up.
Motorcycle safety courses are filling up in Nebraska as the state's new helmet law is set to take effect Jan. 1.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new law that will not require motorcyclists to wear helmets is just days away from taking effect in Nebraska.

Starting Jan 1. riders over the age of 21 can choose to not wear a helmet once they complete a safety course.

This comes after the state’s helmet law passed back in May.

“A lot of people are real upset they’ve been riding for 30 to 40 years and they don’t think they can learn something new,” said Stephanie Politt with the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. “I want people to look at it as an opportunity to become a better rider.”

Politt says she’s been getting lots of calls ever since the law passed, and that she and her team have gotten creative to help veteran and non-veteran riders.

“We’ve added a lot more of our intermediate rider courses,” Politt said. “This is a course that is on your own motorcycle and it’s only 11 hours of time instead of the 22 hours which is what a basic rider’s course would be.”

The courses focus on skill and teach the nuts and bolts of motorcycle and helmet safety.

Once riders pass the safety course, they legally have the option to ride their motorcycle without a helmet, but they will still be required to wear some type of protective eye wear.

“A lot of helmets have built eye protection, but when you don’t wear them you don’t have that option,” Politt said.

Politt said classes are booked up until next season, which starts in March.

“We teach people how to ride their motorcycles and how to ride them better as time goes on because you could always learn something new,” Politt said.

Those interested in signing up for the classes can click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood

Latest News

Eric Schulte, a litigation lawyer with Davenport Evans and former president of the State Bar...
Sioux Falls lawyer favored as federal judge nominee
Each year, students from each congressional district compete in the App Challenge.
Rep. Johnson announces 2024 Congressional App Challenge winner
Preschool students at the YMCA of Rapid City, S.D., use pieces of wood to create letters of...
Brain development science bolsters calls for quality preschool in South Dakota
School safety is always a high priority for parents and lawmakers and that seems to be the...
State legislator proposes bill aimed at preventing mass school shootings
The process of opposing the prison site and calling for transparency from the state has...
Second public forum on Lincoln County prison site unites residents on next steps in litigation, legislation