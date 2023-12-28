Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 465 when it...
First responders rescue driver in rollover crash near Castlewood

Latest News

Sanford Health
First PREMIER Bank CEO elected to Sanford Board of Trustees
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023,...
Actor Pierce Brosnan accused of walking in hazardous area of Yellowstone
Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment