‘Plow Bunyan’ & ‘Frostimus Prime’ among winning snowplow names in SDDOT contest

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the annual snowplow naming contest, chosen from over 650 entries.

The contest was created four years ago to encourage winter driving safety awareness and preparedness.

“Once again this year, we had a substantial winter storm impact motorists in South Dakota during the highly-traveled Christmas holiday,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, as well as all of our public servants for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear and travelers safe during the long holiday weekend. And I want to personally thank all travelers who regularly use SD511 to guide their travel decisions.”

SDDOT reports that over 650 entries had been submitted by individuals, families, classrooms, senior living centers and businesses.

SDDOT staff voted on the submissions.

2023-24 Named Snowplows:

Aberdeen Area: Snow Boss

Belle Fourche Area: Not my First Snowdeo

Custer Area: Snow-key the Bear

Huron Area: Saltosaurus Rex

Mitchell Area: Plow Bunyan

Mobridge Area: Snow Crusher

Pierre Area: Blade of Glory

Rapid City Area: Scoop! There it is!

Sioux Falls Area: South-Da-Snow-Ta

Watertown Area: Frostimus Prime

Winner Area: Clearapathera

Yankton Area: Salt, Rattle, & Roll

Additional information, including the names of those who provided the winning submission by area, is available on the SDDOT contest website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/sddot-snowplow-naming-contest.

In January, the contest winners will meet and take photos with their snowplow.

