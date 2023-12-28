Avera Medical Minute
Residents at Luverne nursing home have snowball fight

Staff at Good Sam say this is a fun way for residents to get active and maintain muscle strength.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at a Luverne nursing home were able to have fun in the snow without actually going outside.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Society gave residents active range of motion through the fun activity.

Residents threw snowballs into buckets placed around the room.

“It’s good — better than sleeping. It’s probably what I would be doing if I wasn’t, but it gives people here something to do and get out of their rooms.”

Staff say this is a fun way for residents to get active and maintain muscle strength.

