Residents at Luverne nursing home have snowball fight

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at a Luverne nursing home were able to have fun in the snow without actually going outside.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Society gave residents active range of motion through the fun activity.

Residents threw snowballs into buckets placed around the room.

“It’s good — better than sleeping. It’s probably what I would be doing if I wasn’t, but it gives people here something to do and get out of their rooms.”

Staff say this is a fun way for residents to get active and maintain muscle strength.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.