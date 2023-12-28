SD Urban Indian Health to host 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second year, South Dakota Urban Indian Health will be hosting a Sobriety Wacipi in Sioux Falls for those wishing to celebrate the New Year in a safe and healthy environment.

The New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi starts at 7 p.m. at the Multi-cultural Center in Sioux Falls. Organizers Tom DeCoteau Jr. and Shaina Yellowback stopped by the Dakota News Now studio to talk more about the event, which will feature prizes, food, specials, and community.

