Sioux Falls high school basketball teams to compete in Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The varsity teams of four Sioux Falls high schools will compete for bragging rights this week as they take part in the Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The tournament is a three-day event that will feature the boys and girls teams of Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington. The first game is scheduled for December 29.

A youth basketball tournament will also be held as well as youth basketball and cheer clinics.

Matchups, ticket information and registration prices can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.