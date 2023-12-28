Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:18 a.m. at an apartment at Valhalla and Solberg Ave.

A person inside the apartment reported someone had shot a gun. The reporting party had been at work at the time and was told this information and called the police.

Officers report that a man and woman were watching the resident’s five children — all under the age of 10.

There was a dispute between the man and woman inside the apartment.

The woman left the apartment. The man who was left inside reported to the resident when she arrived home that he had heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found damage inside the apartment and confirmed that there were gunshots from outside the apartment.

A vehicle outside was also damaged.

There were no injuries.

The five children were inside.

A witness nearby reported hearing gunshots and saw a black pickup leave the scene.

The incident is under investigation. There have been no arrests made at this point.

