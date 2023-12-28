Sioux Falls man fights security system scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Collecting car models is a passion for Sioux Falls resident Russel Anderson, and while he likes collecting them, he doesn’t want to collect a pile of bills from a security system that could be a scam.

Everything started fine ten years ago when he signed up for a security company who were going door-to-door and had great service.

“[They] come in like every other year and check your fire alarms,” Anderson explained.

But after the company was sold to Safe Home Security Inc., based out of Connecticut, he couldn’t reach them for service.

“It kept beeping and beeping,” Anderson said.

He’d had enough and contacted his bank.

“I said, ‘Cancel that automatic payment.’ So that got everything going, boy, then I got letters and phone calls,” Anderson remembered.

The company promised a service call a year ago, but no one arrived. Anderson wondered what to do with the bills.

“Then I get more billed, I’m worried that somehow they’ll put a lien against this house or something, you know?” Anderson said.

The Better Business Bureau documented that Safe Home Security lost a multi-million dollar lawsuit for billing infractions. Jessie Schmidt, Vice President of BBB South Dakota Region said there are questions to consider when choosing a security system company.

“Do you want a national monitoring firm? Or do you want a local monitoring organization?” Schmidt said.

She also emphasized reviewing contracts.

“This is where we all kind of roll our eyes but you really need to look at the terms and conditions,” Schmidt explained.

When it comes to auto-billed payments, Schmidt offered a solution.

“Only use a credit card for these monthly services because if you don’t get what you are promised, then you can stop those charges and dispute them with your credit card company. And then you may have a leg to stand on,” Schmidt explained.

Our I-team requested an interview or statement from Safe Home Security and did not receive a response.

Anderson filled out his form with the BBB and was given information for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection, which can assist with problems that develop between a company and consumer.

