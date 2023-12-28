Small engine repair shops affected by milder weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joshua Duus is the owner of the Small Engine Doc in Brandon. Compared to last year’s heavy snowfalls, this year he’s had a notable decrease in snowblower repair.

Still, with the milder weather, he is getting an increase in chainsaw repair as the warmer temperatures have meant more people out collecting wood.

With the decrease in snowblower servicing, the weather has helped in catching up on repairing mowers and trimmers for people getting an early start preparing for spring.

“It does help with catching up. It helps without contractors. We’re getting a lot more of our contractors bringing in their seasonal stuff, but it does get stressful because we’re not getting as many consumers coming in to get their stuff repaired,” said Duus.

Regardless of the weather, Duus still recommends yearly checkups for snowblowers.

“I would suggest at least once a year. The reason being seals dry out, gaskets dry out and everything. We had two mild winters and then a really rough winter, and people will start having snowblower issues. Well, they hadn’t turned their snowblower over in a year, so changing that oil, getting the motor turned over and heated up and everything, and at that point, we can check and see if there’s anything that could cause a catastrophic failure and get you prepared for something like that or get ahead of it,” said Duus.

According to Duus, there have to be at least two inches of snow on the ground before snowblower servicing picks up.

“So, there’s two factors that we look at. The first one is the depth. So normally, about two inches is when people will start to get away from the shovel and go towards the snowblower,” said Duus.

Ideally, Duus needs the weather to remain mild, or if it is going to snow, it needs to be heavy snow.

“So for this industry, if we have a mild winter like we have right now, we’re getting those lawnmowers, those trimmers, the generators, that kind of stuff. If you have that in-between snow, one to four inches, we don’t get as many snowblowers because people just don’t want to bring them out. A neighbor will do it for them. What we really need is a lot of heavy snow and then, people start bringing that snowblower in to have it worked on and make sure everything is ready to go. So, it’s either super mild or really severe, bad weather,” said Duus.

