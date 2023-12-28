South Dakota State looking to turn Montana’s opportunities into weaknesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There aren’t many lengths that football coaches won’t go to to try and find any weakness or errors that they can’t exploit in their opponent. That culminates into a lot of film watching, and replicating those situations during practice. That’s something South Dakota State will have to do to against Montana make sure they have their way in Frisco in about a week and a half.

That goes down to the smallest of details, like how far apart the offensive linemen are placed at the start of each play.

South Dakota State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said that detail in particular is something they’re watching for, as the wider splits Montana takes can create a lot more opportunities on offense to crack off big plays.

“Wider splits than we’re used to seeing up front at the offensive line position, which creates running lanes and vertical seams in their offense to create an opportunity for their run game, or their quarterback to make you miss or scramble,” Rogers said. “On defense, we’ve got to do a good job of communicating, and eliminating the explosive play, because that they’ve been really good at this year.”

