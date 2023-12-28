Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota State looking to turn Montana’s opportunities into weaknesses

South Dakota State's defense will have their work cut out for them when they face a Montana offense with plenty of ways to make big plays.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There aren’t many lengths that football coaches won’t go to to try and find any weakness or errors that they can’t exploit in their opponent. That culminates into a lot of film watching, and replicating those situations during practice. That’s something South Dakota State will have to do to against Montana make sure they have their way in Frisco in about a week and a half.

That goes down to the smallest of details, like how far apart the offensive linemen are placed at the start of each play.

South Dakota State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said that detail in particular is something they’re watching for, as the wider splits Montana takes can create a lot more opportunities on offense to crack off big plays.

“Wider splits than we’re used to seeing up front at the offensive line position, which creates running lanes and vertical seams in their offense to create an opportunity for their run game, or their quarterback to make you miss or scramble,” Rogers said. “On defense, we’ve got to do a good job of communicating, and eliminating the explosive play, because that they’ve been really good at this year.”

Time is ticking down before the Jackrabbits and the Griz meet in the 2024 FCS National Championship. Stick with us here at Dakota News Now as we continue to follow the Jacks on the Road to Frisco.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: I-90 reopens from Mitchell to Rapid City
Tea Area's Katie Vasecka will take her basketball talents to SDSU next year
The move to Tea has paid off for basketball standout Katie Vasecka, the Titans and Aaron Johnston
David Schultz
Authorities offering $2,000 for information on David Schultz
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer

Latest News

South Dakota State's defense will have their work cut out for them when they face a Montana...
South Dakota State looking to turn Montana's opportunities into weaknesses
The Classic is designed to try and build the culture around an annual event that brings...
Inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic looking to add to Sioux Falls basketball culture
The Classic is designed to try and build the culture around an annual event that brings...
Inaugural Presidents Bowl Classic looking to add to Sioux Falls basketball culture
December 27th Plays of the Week.
December 27th Plays of the Week