South Dakotans for Criminal Justice releases their scorecard on state lawmakers

South Dakotans for Criminal Justice is a new advocacy group pushing for justice reform and they released their scorecard for state Senators and Representatives.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some legislators may want to hide this scorecard from their parents when they get home. South Dakotans for Criminal Justice is a new advocacy group pushing for justice reform and they released their scorecard for state Senators and Representatives.

South Dakotans for Criminal Justice graded all the state’s lawmakers giving them an A through F based on their votes on criminal justice-related bills. The scorecard focuses on bills that would create harsher penalties for crimes. Fay Swenson heads the group and says her reason for getting involved is deeply personal.

“Why I started this group is, Brad was killed by a drunk driver, and the justice I don’t feel was served,” said Fay Swenson the head of South Dakotans for Criminal Justice.

Swenson’s son Brad was killed by a drunk driver in 2021 and says starting this organization is a way for her to channel her grief toward something meaningful.

She says the scorecard is one way of keeping others informed about how representatives vote.

“I’m just an ordinary citizen but I think each of us can make a difference if we do something so I’m asking others to help make your voice heard,” said Swenson

State Senator Helene Duhamel received high marks but is cautioning people to think critically about the concept of legislative scorecards.

“No I’m not familiar with either the scorecard or the group but in general I do have some wariness and concern about scorecards because oftentimes they cherry-pick issues,” said Duhamel.

Swenson would say that her scorecard is not cherry-picked. She says she’s in contact with law enforcement and representatives to decide which bills are fair to include.

