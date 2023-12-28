Time to buy? Mortgage rates see a decline in Sioux Falls area by 2%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In October, mortgage rates reportedly peaked at just under 8%, but a recent trend has the home industry optimistic. Mortgage bankers and realtors say that right now, buyers might find a better deal.

In the last few years, home prices have fluctuated, often rising. Despite challenges in the market, Devin Malmgren of Plains Commerce Bank said that mortgage rates have recently decreased by up to 2% since October.

“It’s really opening the door for a lot of buyers out there, increasing their purchasing power and making it more affordable for them,” Malmgren explained.

Home listing prices have been relatively unchanged lately due to low supply and demand. Alongside mortgage rates falling, realtor Tyler Goff said that buyers have been able to use other advantages to negotiate.

“We are seeing where buyers are able to negotiate better terms, maybe a better price, maybe some seller concession, closing cost type things. We’re also seeing inspections again being a pretty regular thing and we are seeing those terms go in favor of the buyer,” Goff said. “For the first time in two-plus years, we’ve seen the percent of asking price to sales price be under 100%, which is kind of weird to think that. But we are seeing where buyers are able to negotiate more today than they have been able to in the last few years.”

The city and region may also be contributing factors to the housing market. Sioux Falls was nationally recognized for affordability and growth in a study by GoBankingRates.com, ranking second in the country.

“We’re actually licensed in all 50 states, so we do see what’s transpiring out there around the rest of the country,” Malmgren said. “I would say Sioux Falls is extremely sheltered because A, we have such strong economic data and then with so many people moving here every year, we’re going to always have that constant demand. So we’re really never going to see those devaluations in prices.”

“We see a lot of relocation buyers the last couple of years and a lot of them are coming from different areas in the country to come to Sioux Falls because they can get so much more house for their money,” Goff said. “For us local people that know the history of Sioux Falls real estate, we have seen a big jump in what the average price home costs in today’s market, but when you compare it on a national scale we still are one of the most affordable places and we hear that a lot.”

Experts say these trends may amount to a better time to buy, especially with recent forecasts showing home prices rising again each year.

“I believe we’re in this window of opportunity where buyer demand is pulled back, you’re able to get the price reductions and the seller concessions, so once again, if you continue to wait, you’re just going to ultimately pay more,” Malmgren said.

Malmgren said that rising rental prices have slightly contributed to home buying because mortgage payments are becoming closer to monthly rent prices.

“With the rates being higher in October, it pushed a lot of buyers to the sidelines and really it’s opening the door for those buyers that are willing to take it on because they’re getting price reductions and seller concessions,” Malmgren said. “Seller concessions are where the seller will actually pay for your closing costs, but also they’ll pay for a rate buydown. So you’ll get a lower rate and lower closing cost, so the best of two worlds.”

Goff said he’s optimistic about the upcoming year.

“I think our market locally and nationally strongly depends on what interest rates do because that’s the main thing that’s controlling affordability right now,” Goff said. “With higher prices and the highest interest rates we’ve seen in twenty-plus years, that’s what’s causing affordability to be really tough. I think as we see those rates, if we do see those drop, I think we’ll see activity pick up. Because of the last few years, there are a lot of people who have stayed on the sidelines that maybe would have made a move, but it just didn’t make sense for them financially. I think it [2024] will be a good year, but it will depend on the overall economy, what interest rates do and some other factors.”

Just because mortgage rates are lower than a few months ago, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the perfect time to buy for everyone. Malmgren recommended setting your budget and sticking to it. With lower rates, your purchasing power might be greater, but it won’t change what you’re comfortable with paying.

