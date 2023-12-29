Avera Medical Minute
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a Michigan couple know the feeling all too well after an accident on I-90 Wednesday night.

“It was just shock. I couldn’t believe how many pieces that trailer blew apart into,” Ryan Roberts said.

Ryan and his wife Jana were making a trip to Wyoming to compete in sled dog races, but those plans changed when they hit a patch of ice on the Vermillion River Bridge near Montrose.

“The 5th wheel trailer we were towing got out of control and swung us off the road,” Roberts explained.

The truck and trailer were essentially total losses, but it was the cargo inside the trailer, 29 dogs, they were most concerned about.

“Immediate concern of getting the dogs out of the boxes. Trying to account for them all. Making sure no one was stuck under anything getting hurt,” Roberts explained.

The wooden boxes the dogs were in may have made the difference.

“Pretty good structure 2x4 boxes and they held together while the walls of the trailer fell off,” Roberts said.

Some of the boxes broke and five dogs got free, ensuring an overnight search that rolled into Thursday.

“There were a number of search and rescue people helping us look last night,” Roberts said. “A local, I don’t know his name, he’s driving around on his four-wheeler helping. There’s other people that are keeping their ear to the ground to see if anything turns up.”

As of Thursday morning, only two five-month-old puppies were unaccounted for, Griffin and Phoenix.

So the Roberts family strapped on their boots to continue searching along fencelines and the Vermillion River, following tracks in the fresh snow.

“It was helpful to be able to see where they had gone,” Roberts expressed.

Griffin was seen first but has yet to be captured because he’s likely skittish from the accident.

They set out a trap in a nearby tree grove to capture him. Phoenix was also found safe and sound.

“We’re fortunate. You could say that there were no injuries to the dogs,” Roberts said.

The Roberts family stated that they’re thankful to everyone who helped search as well as a local tow truck driver who helped them gather their personal belongings after the crash and provided a shop to keep their dogs as they continued to search.

