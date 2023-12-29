Avera Medical Minute
Arrest made in southwest Sioux Falls aggravated assault

Friday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a man threatening someone with a shotgun in an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of W. Valhalla Blvd.

A man threatened someone with a shotgun inside an apartment.

Someone else inside the apartment called the police, and the victim called a different person who arrived to the scene at the same time as law enforcement.

The suspect came out of the apartment on his own as officers arrived. He was arrested without issue.

No one was harmed.

The individuals know each other, but the aggravated assault was not domestic in nature, according to Sioux Falls police.

Authorities do not know what led up to the incident.

