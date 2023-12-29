Augie Hockey traveling to Notre Dame for another memorable first year game

(Dakota News Now) - The Augustana hockey team will play in one of the coolest venues in college hockey on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day when they travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

It’s just another one of the great memories this team is making in the first year of Division One hockey in South Dakota.

“They’re a good hockey team, right? It’s great because it’s another opportunity for us to play another great opponent. We’ve had that the last few weeks coming off our trip to Fairbanks. And getting a chance to go to South Bend and play Notre Dame and play an opponent that’s strong in their structure, strong in their work ethic. It’s a test. And we see it as a great opportunity to test ourselves,” Augie Assistant Hockey Coach Taylor Nelson said.

The Vikings have been impressive thus far with that huge win at Denver, the weekend sweep of Bowling Green in their home opener and a record that’s almost to the .500 mark in this very first year in Sioux Falls. The MIDCO Arena opens up in late January.

