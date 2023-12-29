Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBS Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer making his hometown of Milbank very proud
Milbank is very proud of their hometown hero Kalen DeBoer
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Storm Lake police seek to identify people involved in Christmas Eve fight
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Multiple semi rollovers block I-90 in Lyman County
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment

Latest News

Study says 96,000 SD residents are food insecure, ‘A wake-up call’
Study says 96,000 SD residents are food insecure, ‘A wake-up call’
Hunger Free America and Feeding South Dakota are hoping for change.
Study says 96,000 SD residents are food insecure, ‘A wake-up call’
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
A kibbutz in southern Israel has announced that one of the hostages held by Hamas, Judih...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead