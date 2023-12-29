Did you know? Fireworks are legal in South Dakota during New Year’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Major cities worldwide host giant firework displays once the clock strikes midnight. Still, historically, fireworks in South Dakota haven’t played a big role during New Year’s, despite being legal.

Not all firework stands open this time of year, but one that does is All Star Fireworks, where you’ll find General Manager Mike Hogen.

”Over New Year’s, it’s kind of nice to do it, as well, for people that really love it, and those are the people that come out — that just love shooting fireworks,” Hogen said.

Since starting at All Star Fireworks in 2011, Hogen says the store has been open during the four-day window beginning on the 28th of December through New Year’s Day.

”You usually have your hardcore firework enthusiasts that will light up the New Year,” Hogen said.

Hogen says sales aren’t comparable to what they experience in July.

”They only get a few pieces, but they just like to shoot to celebrate the New Year and light off right at midnight,” Hogen said.

However, they do use the 4th of July as a marketing tool.

”With all of our customers during July 4th, we really try to educate that we’re open on New Year’s, as well. We do some email marketing with our customer database, but we don’t do the same kind of advertising we do during the 4th because we just know it’s not going to be that effective,” Hogen said.

Hogen says historically weather can impact December firework sales. The hope is this year’s mild winter will have a positive impact.

”Especially right now, winter is beautiful as opposed to the past. It’s a perfect time to get some fireworks and shoot them off to celebrate the new year,” Hogen said.

It’s still important to check your city ordinances before lighting off fireworks. For example, in Sioux Falls, you can’t light anything that makes a noise or is a projectile.

