Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Grand Forks sex offender working at Dakota Boy's and Girls Ranch

Steven Korb
Steven Korb(North Dakota Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the public about a high risk sex offender living and working in the city.

Steven Korb is currently employed at the Dakota Boy’s and Girl’s Ranch thrift store located at 2017 Demers Avenue in Grand Forks. Korb has been convicted of corruption of a minor.

The North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee says Korb is a level III (high risk) offender and has a lifetime registration requirement in North Dakota.

There are 105 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work, or attend school within Grand Forks. Of these 105, there are 7 currently assigned a risk level of high.

High risk offenders are contacted at least every 30 days to verify their status and public notification happens as appropriate.

Conviction information about Level III offenders may be found at the North Dakota Attorney General’s website, which contains lists of all registered offenders in North Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities seek suspect in aggravated assault involving a gun
Sioux Falls police investigating shots fired outside apartment
Interstate travel during the winter in South Dakota can be treacherous after a storm and a...
Accident on I-90 turns into hunt for missing dogs
A Sioux Falls man is concerned that the security company he’s contracted with could be taking...
Sioux Falls man fights security system scam
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn

Latest News

It was discovered that the pilot was experiencing engine failure and attempted to land in a...
No injuries reported after small plane overturns on landing near Vermillion Airport
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
Meet the newest member of the Dakota News Now family
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets
The scene of a rollover on East Benjamin Ave about 1/4 mile east of Hwy 35 near Woodland Park.
3 people trapped after rollover in northeast Nebraska