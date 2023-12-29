Holidays didn’t slow down #4 O’Gorman with 61-39 win over Tea

(Dakota News Now) - Holiday break couch potato time is over for a slew of high school basketball teams.

The fourth-ranked O’Gorman boys had practiced just once since last Friday before their game at Tea Area on Thursday, which Knights coach Derek Robey called a test to see if the cookies and candy canes were out of his players’ systems or not.

The Anser? Well, the scoreboard says...

Knights lead 43-15 at halftime.

In the 3rd, Tea’s Jessen Weebeenga with a scoop and a little smooch off the glass, and the foul. He’d convert the 3-point play and finish with a team-high 18 points.

But O’Gorman was deadly from the deep. Ryland Satter takes a splash, one of 11 Knights 3-pointers.

You can’t see his face, but Derek Robey was likely smiling, that’s because his team attacked the rim as well.

Robey might need to reward his squad with more cookies and candy canes, or some cake, here’s the icing: Mason Clark to James Stewart for the layup and it was a wonderful life for O’Gorman on Thursday. 61-39 the final.

