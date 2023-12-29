Hoop City Classic brings wins for Sioux Valley and Viborg-Hurley

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hoop City Classic is all being played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell this year with games today and tomorrow.

Some of the top high school teams in the country make the trip to play, like Thunder Basin. They took on the Cossacks of Sioux Valley today.

3rd Quarter Sioux Valley’s Maxwell Engebretson with a deep 3 and that gives Sioux Valley a 25-24 lead. Engebretson had 16 points.

Later on, Engebretson finds Alec Squires running the floor and he puts it in. Squires had a nice game.

4th Quarter tied at 50 the Cossacks Engebretson finds Hudsyn Ruesink and he puts it in from down low. 52-50 Cossacks.

Less than 30 seconds left Sioux Valley on the out-of-bounds play goes to Alec Squires with the basket and the foul for the 3-point play. Squires had a game-high 23 points and Sioux Valley won 56-50.

In a class B game featuring South Dakota schools, it was 3-1 Viborg-Hurley against Corsica-Stickney.

1st quarter Viborg-Hurley Nolan Kolthoff with the steal and he goes coast to coast for the layup.

Later on for Viborg-Hurley a little give and go back to Nick Hanson and he scores and the Cougars started on a 13-2 run.

Back for Corsica-Stickney, they get the ball to Jarrett Olawsky and he makes the 3.

But too much of this guy, Nick Hanson for the Cougars, back in the post and he scores. He had 9 points in the 1st quarter and Viborg-Hurley went on to win 66-44.

